An exciting bowls final in Mijas The game was turned on its head by Lauro Bowls Club, who were 9-0 down at one point against La Posada Bowls Club

Lauro Bowls Club are the winners of the 2022 Malaga Province Summer Triples Championship, defeating La Posada Bowls Club in an exciting final. The winners made a seemingly impossible comeback, as they were 9-0 down. They kept calm, levelled the score to 17-17, and eventually won 20-19 in the final end.