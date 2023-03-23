Cártama gears up for intense final day of the European Cricket League A new winner will be crowned at the Cártama Cricket Oval tomorrow, Friday, as the almost month-long tournament comes to an end

The European Cricket League reaches its conclusion at the Cártama Cricket Oval tomorrow, Friday.

The last remaining group action was wrapped up by the end of last week, with victory in Group F being sealed by Ireland’s CIYMS, who beat Ariana KIF of Cyprus by 77 runs.

Championship Week

All of the group winners from the tournament, which first began on Monday 27 February, have this week been facing off in the so-called Championship Week.

Joining CIYMS were fellow group toppers Dreux (France), Farmers (Jersey), Beveren (Belgium), Hornchurch (England) and Sporting Alfas (Sporting Alfas), as well as defending champions Pak I Care Badalona (Spain).

The way results have been going, the final day looks set to be a nail-biting face-off between Pak I Care and CIYMS, with rivalries starting to form between the Spanish and Irish sides.

The day’s action will be made up of two qualifiers (11.30am and 4.30pm) and an eliminator (1.30pm), before the grand final at 7.30pm.

As always, entrance to the tournament is free.

Women’s cricket

The cricket action won’t finish there, though. After Friday’s Final Day, more games will be played on Saturday and Sunday as the women’s national teams of Spain, Austria and Malta will take on each other in the new W-ECI (Women European Cricket International).