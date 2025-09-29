Europe hold off US fightback to secure Ryder Cup triumph in New York

Carlos Nieto Madrid Monday, 29 September 2025, 13:59 Share

Europe clinched a tense Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York on Sunday, defeating the United States 14–12 to lift their first trophy on American soil since 2012. It was the 14th triumph in the competition’s history for the Europeans, who resisted a late charge from the hosts.

The victory carried echoes of Medinah in 2012, when José María Olazábal captained Europe to an unforgettable comeback with Sergio García as a key figure and the memory of Severiano Ballesteros as inspiration.

Thirteen years later, Spain again played a central role, this time through Jon Rahm. The Basque golfer had been part of the winning side in Rome in 2023 and returned as one of Luke Donald’s mainstays in New York.

Although Rahm lost his singles match against Xander Schauffele on the final day, his earlier points across the week helped establish the cushion that proved decisive.

Donald kept faith with almost the entire 2023 line-up, with only Rasmus Højgaard replacing his twin brother Nicolai. In contrast, American captain Keegan Bradley fielded four rookies and struggled to find consistent leadership.

The home team relied heavily on their supporters, who created an intimidating atmosphere but often crossed the line with boos and insults aimed at European players.

Final-day fightback

The final day saw the United States mount a strong recovery. Cameron Young defeated Justin Rose, Justin Thomas beat Tommy Fleetwood and Schauffele overcame Rahm, narrowing the margin to 12–8.

Momentum briefly swung towards the hosts before Europe steadied themselves through Ludvig Åberg’s win over Patrick Cantlay and Matt Fitzpatrick’s half with Bryson DeChambeau.

The decisive moment came from Shane Lowry, who holed a crucial putt to secure the half point Europe needed. The contest finished 14–12, leaving Rory McIlroy and his teammates celebrating another chapter in what has become European dominance of the event. Since 2000, they have won nine of the past 12 Ryder Cups.

The next edition will take place in 2027 at Adare Manor in Ireland, with Europe aiming to extend their supremacy.