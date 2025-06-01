CD Estepona's promotion dream crushed in dramatic play-off second leg

The starting XI to take on Cacereño.

Juan Ramón Padilla Estepona Sunday, 1 June 2025, 08:02 Compartir

Estepona’s long-held ambition to reach Primera RFEF was dashed on Saturday night after a crushing 5–2 defeat at the hands of Cacereño in front of 8,000 people at the Príncipe Felipe stadium.

Despite holding a 1–0 advantage from the first leg, the Andalusian side were overwhelmed in Cáceres, extending their stay in Segunda Federación by at least another season.

Cacereño struck first in the 16th minute through Clausí, but Estepona levelled the match with a headed goal from Marchena on 28 minutes. Just five minutes later, Palacín restored the hosts’ lead to bring the tie level on aggregate. Nacho Goma then missed a key chance for Estepona just before the break.

Goal frenzy

The second half began in frantic fashion. Iván Martínez put Cacereño ahead again in the 47th minute, though Estepona quickly replied via Antonio Marín. However, Salinas extended the home side’s lead to 4–2 shortly after, leaving Estepona needing another goal to force extra time.

Manager Carlos Cura made attacking changes but the visitors failed to find a response. In stoppage time, Palacín struck again to make it 5–2, ending Estepona’s hopes in brutal fashion.

Founded on the purchase of Extremadura UD’s place in 2022, Estepona’s ambitious rise has stalled once more.