Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The starting XI to take on Cacereño. CD Estepona
Football

CD Estepona's promotion dream crushed in dramatic play-off second leg

The ambitious Costa del Sol side were overwhelmed in Cáceres, extending their stay in Spain's fourth tier by at least another season

Juan Ramón Padilla

Estepona

Sunday, 1 June 2025, 08:02

Estepona’s long-held ambition to reach Primera RFEF was dashed on Saturday night after a crushing 5–2 defeat at the hands of Cacereño in front of 8,000 people at the Príncipe Felipe stadium.

Despite holding a 1–0 advantage from the first leg, the Andalusian side were overwhelmed in Cáceres, extending their stay in Segunda Federación by at least another season.

Cacereño struck first in the 16th minute through Clausí, but Estepona levelled the match with a headed goal from Marchena on 28 minutes. Just five minutes later, Palacín restored the hosts’ lead to bring the tie level on aggregate. Nacho Goma then missed a key chance for Estepona just before the break.

Goal frenzy

The second half began in frantic fashion. Iván Martínez put Cacereño ahead again in the 47th minute, though Estepona quickly replied via Antonio Marín. However, Salinas extended the home side’s lead to 4–2 shortly after, leaving Estepona needing another goal to force extra time.

Manager Carlos Cura made attacking changes but the visitors failed to find a response. In stoppage time, Palacín struck again to make it 5–2, ending Estepona’s hopes in brutal fashion.

Founded on the purchase of Extremadura UD’s place in 2022, Estepona’s ambitious rise has stalled once more.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Armed man arrested after incident in popular Costa del Sol square
  2. 2 From Dream to Reality: How to Build a Villa on the Costa del Sol Without Losing Your Peace of Mind
  3. 3 Man arrested following coastal footbridge fire on eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Torremolinos announces complete renovation of the 19th century 'Barrabino' mansion will be finished within a year
  5. 5 Spanish missteps
  6. 6 When will the summer lifeguard service start along eastern Costa del Sol?
  7. 7 Personal tragedy gives British mother determination to help families on Costa del Sol whose babies are stillborn
  8. 8 Unlock a different side of German culture, with no clichés
  9. 9 Language barrier
  10. 10 Feel at home, wherever you are, with Allianz Household Insurance

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish CD Estepona's promotion dream crushed in dramatic play-off second leg

CD Estepona&#039;s promotion dream crushed in dramatic play-off second leg