England XI win high-stakes final to secure back-to-back ECC titles at Cártama Oval

The England players lift trophy for the second year on the bounce.

Daryl Finch Cártama Monday, 21 October 2024, 11:53 | Updated 11:58h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

England XI became only the first team to win back-to-back ECC titles on Saturday evening as they secured their third Dream11 European Cricket Championship (ECC) title in four years, overcoming Netherlands XI by 14 runs in a thrilling final at Cártama Oval.

The final saw England XI post an impressive 159/3 in 10 overs after opting to bat. Johnny Connell starred with a spectacular knock of 89 runs, setting the stage for a challenging chase.

Netherlands XI faltered early, losing two wickets quickly, but a resilient partnership between Musa Ahmad and Shariz Ahmad gave them a fighting chance. However, regular wickets throughout their innings ensured England XI held their nerve, restricting the Dutch side to 145/7, thus clinching the title by 14 runs.

Championship Week

England XI automatically qualified for Championship Week as defending champions, while teams like Scotland, Germany, Spain and Netherlands earned their spots by topping their respective groups in the Premier Division.

Rain impacted the early stages of Championship Week, with five games abandoned in the first two days. However, once the weather cleared, high-stakes matches unfolded, with Scotland, Germany and Netherlands battling it out in tightly contested eliminators and qualifiers.

Scotland narrowly edged past Germany in the Eliminator, while Netherlands beat them in the second Qualifier to secure their place in the final.

Zoom The England XI squad. SUR

Individual brilliance

This year's tournament introduced a new two-division format, increasing competitiveness among Europe’s cricketing nations. Greece triumphed in the Challenger Division, which sees them promoted to the Premier Division for 2025, while Malta and Guernsey face relegation.

The tournament also highlighted individual brilliance. Despite the Netherlands' loss, Shariz Ahmad was named MVP (most valuable player) for his outstanding all-round performances. Norway claimed the HCL Software Fair Play Award for their exemplary sportsmanship, with ICC Development Manager Andrew Wright receiving the accolade on their behalf.

Across the tournament, the statistics were staggering: 31,304 runs, 1,139 wickets, 1,800 fours and 2,963 sixes were recorded, showcasing the high level of competition.

With England XI’s continued dominance and a format that brought out the best in Europe’s cricketing nations, excitement is already building for next year’s edition of the ECC.