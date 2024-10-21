Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The England players lift trophy for the second year on the bounce. Diana Oros / ECC
England XI win high-stakes final to secure back-to-back ECC titles at Cártama Oval
European Cricket Championship

England XI win high-stakes final to secure back-to-back ECC titles at Cártama Oval

The side's third title in four years seals their dominance in European cricket

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Cártama

Monday, 21 October 2024, 11:53

Opciones para compartir

England XI became only the first team to win back-to-back ECC titles on Saturday evening as they secured their third Dream11 European Cricket Championship (ECC) title in four years, overcoming Netherlands XI by 14 runs in a thrilling final at Cártama Oval.

The final saw England XI post an impressive 159/3 in 10 overs after opting to bat. Johnny Connell starred with a spectacular knock of 89 runs, setting the stage for a challenging chase.

Netherlands XI faltered early, losing two wickets quickly, but a resilient partnership between Musa Ahmad and Shariz Ahmad gave them a fighting chance. However, regular wickets throughout their innings ensured England XI held their nerve, restricting the Dutch side to 145/7, thus clinching the title by 14 runs.

Championship Week

England XI automatically qualified for Championship Week as defending champions, while teams like Scotland, Germany, Spain and Netherlands earned their spots by topping their respective groups in the Premier Division.

Rain impacted the early stages of Championship Week, with five games abandoned in the first two days. However, once the weather cleared, high-stakes matches unfolded, with Scotland, Germany and Netherlands battling it out in tightly contested eliminators and qualifiers.

Scotland narrowly edged past Germany in the Eliminator, while Netherlands beat them in the second Qualifier to secure their place in the final.

The England XI squad. SUR

Individual brilliance

This year's tournament introduced a new two-division format, increasing competitiveness among Europe’s cricketing nations. Greece triumphed in the Challenger Division, which sees them promoted to the Premier Division for 2025, while Malta and Guernsey face relegation.

The tournament also highlighted individual brilliance. Despite the Netherlands' loss, Shariz Ahmad was named MVP (most valuable player) for his outstanding all-round performances. Norway claimed the HCL Software Fair Play Award for their exemplary sportsmanship, with ICC Development Manager Andrew Wright receiving the accolade on their behalf.

Across the tournament, the statistics were staggering: 31,304 runs, 1,139 wickets, 1,800 fours and 2,963 sixes were recorded, showcasing the high level of competition.

With England XI’s continued dominance and a format that brought out the best in Europe’s cricketing nations, excitement is already building for next year’s edition of the ECC.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New Schengen EES border controls delayed
  2. 2 Júzcar: reinventing itself after the Smurf era
  3. 3 Discover what happens to your body when you swap the lift for the stairs
  4. 4 Frustration mounts over post-Brexit status of Gibraltar
  5. 5

    It's a matter of glamour
  6. 6 Double dose of comical antics in Fuengirola
  7. 7 Blues at Moonlight returns to the Costa del Sol for sixteenth time
  8. 8 Fuengirola town hall announces start date for renovation of Calle Feria de Abril
  9. 9 Antoñito misses last-minute penalty in yet another draw for Malaga CF
  10. 10

    Brothers in arms

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad