Easy win for Antequera sends them within a point of Malaga

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Antequera clinched their seventh victory of the Primera RFEF season on Sunday with a dominant home display against Linares (2-0).

The encounter proved to be a tale of two halves. The initial period witnessed few scoring opportunities, except for Franck Fomeyem capitalising on a series of defensive errors to notch the opening goal after 25 minutes.

However, the second half belonged entirely to Antequera. They relentlessly pressed forward, carving out numerous chances, but were thwarted by the exceptional performance of Ernestas Juskevicius, the Linares goalkeeper, and their own occasional lack of composure in front of goal.

Despite several attempts, it seemed Antequera might be denied an increased lead until Destiny's decisive strike in stoppage time, sliding home a cross from the left.

The win leaves newly promoted Antequera fourth in the table, just one point behind Malaga, who lost against Alcoyano.

A Malaga derby

In a thrilling clash at Nuevo San Ignacio in the division below, Estepona (fifth) emerged victorious with a 2-0 win against El Palo (13th) in the Malaga derby.

An own goal by Lulu in the 54th minute was a major blow for the hosts, compounded by Roberto Sierra's red card, and Estepona capitalised on the situation, with Lolo Armario's well-timed header in the 70th minute propelling them into the play-off places.

Javi López and Omar Perdomo contest an aerial dual. J. R. P.

Meanwhile, Marbella narrowly held on to their status as league leaders after suffering a 1-0 defeat against San Roque in Lepe, struggling to assert control in the first half and failing to convert opportunities in the latter part of the game.

In another compelling encounter, Vélez (sixth) put an end to their seven-game winless streak in spectacular fashion at Vivar Téllez. They secured a resounding 3-1 victory against Linense, marked by remarkable goals from Rafa Salama, Gastón and Zamorano.

A seven-point lead

In Tercera RFEF, Juventud de Torremolinos extended their lead at the top to seven points with a hard-fought away victory (1-2) against Arenas in Armilla, thanks to first-half goals from Fran Castillo and Sergio Díaz.

Torremolinos keeper Javi Cuenca with the ball. SUR

Meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño (fourth) cruised to a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Maracena. Malaga CF's reserves were well in control after two early goals within the opening five minutes.

In a dramatic finale, Torre del Mar (fifth) emerged with a 2-1 win against Torreperogil. Largo broke the deadlock on the hour mark, before the hosts equalised in the 89th minute. However, Iván López's added-time goal secured Torre del Mar's hard-earned victory.

Rincón (17th), however, remain in the relegation zone without a win after a 2-2 draw with El Ejido. Despite initially taking the lead through Pepe Capitán, the visitors mounted a comeback to take the lead. However, a late equaliser from Francis in injury time helped spare Rincón's blushes.

Finally, Málaga City (11th) faced disappointment in Nerja, securing only a draw against bottom-placed Melilla (1-1). The hosts were stunned by a goal in added time from Alberto Cuesta, forcing them to settle for a point.