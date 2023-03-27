Dreux are crowned European Cricket League 2023 champions in Cártama The French players beat the Hornchurch team, from England, by 62 runs in a thrilling final at the Cártama Cricket Oval

The French team Dreux Ville Royal are the European Cricket League 2023 champions after beating Hornchurch (England) by 62 runs in a thrilling final at the Cártama Cricket Oval on Friday.

The grand final was played out between the two teams at 7.30pm after two qualifiers and an eliminator earlier in the day.

But the action didn't stop there, on Saturday and Sunday the women’s national teams of Spain, Austria and Malta took on each other in the new W-ECI (Women European Cricket International) tournament.