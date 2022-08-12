Davidovich fails to capitalise in Montreal The Rincón de la Victoria tennis player failed to take advantage of a 3-0 lead, allowing opponent Schwartzman to win the match

Alejandro Davidovich was knocked out in the first round of the Canadian Open in the early hours of Wednesday morning, as he was defeated 6-1, 6-3 and 6-4 by Diego Schwartzman.

The match had been postponed on Tuesday due to rainy conditions. Davidovich (ranked world number 36) was unable to capitalise on a golden opportunity to win the match in the third set, as he found himself 3-0 up. But he allowed Schwartzman (15th) to come from behind, overturn the deficit and advance to the next round.

In the first set, Davidovich steamrolled his opponent, who had several double faults and committed 13 unforced errors in just half an hour of play. The Spaniard showed his power from the baseline and defended his service game.

Quick recovery

But the initial 6-1 game was misleading. Schwartzman reacted well in the second set, and each of his serves were difficult for Davidovich to deal with. The Argentine was playing consistently and not making any mistakes, playing longer balls to tire his opponent, eventually winning the set and forcing a third.

The Rincón de la Victoria local attempted to extend his 3-0 lead in the third set by winning the fourth game, but he lost it in over 13 minutes in what was the match's turning point.

Schwartzman gained a lot of momentum, as he went on to take the next five games to put himself 5-3 up in a desperate point of the match for Davidovich. The Spaniard continued squandering break points that would have given him a chance to get back into the match, even when his rival served to close the clash, which lasted two hours and 24 minutes.

Throughout the match, the Rincón player gave off the feeling that he had the match under control, but the lack of conviction came back to haunt him. His inexperience and shortage of wise choices in decisive moments impede him from taking more advantage of the favourable situations he puts himself in, and he has already lost at least a half a dozen very close matches this season.

For Davidovich, it was the fourth defeat to his Argentine opponent, who has yet to be beaten by the Spaniard.