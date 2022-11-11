Davidovich is definitively left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for the finals The Rincón de la Victoria local has been overlooked twice by Spain captain Sergi Bruguera

Alejandro Davidovich has definitively been left out of the Spain squad that will seek to win the Davis Cup next week in the tournament's finals, which are going to be held between 22 and 27 of November at the Martín Carpena sports arena in Malaga.

The Rincón de la Victoria local's chances of making it to the final team were slim to begin with, but Spain captain Sergi Bruguera decided to leave him out for a second time this week after Carlos Alcaraz pulled out due to an injury he suffered at the Paris Masters.

Last Friday, Bruguera chose Albert Ramos as the fifth player to cover the final spot in the team before also selecting Pedro Martínez.

Though Davidovich has had a tough couple of months, losing four times since mid-September after coming back from injury, Ramos and Martínez haven't done any better, the latter having lost 12 of his last 14 matches.