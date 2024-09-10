Costa del Sol-based diver sets new world record by descending to 102 metres with a single breath of air

Matías Stuber Malaga Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 20:01 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Italian diver Davide Carrera, who lives in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, has set a new world record in freshwater freediving. This discipline consists of descending as far as possible with a single breath of air. Carrera, one of the world's leading figures in the sport, has set a new world record in freshwater apnoea by descending to 102 metres in Lake Garda and then ascending to the surface without losing consciousness.

Apnoea refers to the practice of stopping breathing. Athletes who do this sport have the ability to use their lung capacity to the maximum in order to descend further and further. Carrea, 49, is one of the veterans in the world of apnoea. He trains at El Playazo beach in Nerja, where he has found optimum conditions for diving all year round.

Thorough preparation is the key to achieving a record like the one Carrera reached this weekend at the Italian national freshwater freediving championships. Over the years, the athlete has expanded his lung capacity and learned to control his pulse rate in what was, at first sight, a very stressful situation.

The dive is performed without any assistance other than that provided by a monofin, which helps to descend. The functioning of apnoea in official events has several features. The distance to be reached, in this case 102 metres, must be communicated to the organisation the day before the dive. Once on the surface, judges check that the athlete is fully conscious before declaring the dive valid.

Carrera's life is marked in part by the following sequence: inhale, pause, exhale, pause, silence and more silence. Once in the water, after a few metres all that can be perceived is absolute darkness. Asked about this sport, the Italian told SUR that it is the "most natural form of diving that exists". Meditation, yoga and a healthy diet are part of Carrera's routine.

In the open sea, Carrera managed to go even deeper. On a dive in the Bahamas in 2023 he went down to 130 metres. Very few athletes other than Davide have managed to achieve such depths.