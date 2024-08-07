Cristiano Ronaldo and Norwegian star Erling Haaland get a tune-up in Marbella The Arabian team Al-Nassr, who are in Marbella for pre-season training, have released a video showing their players alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Nacho Carmona Wednesday, 7 August 2024

The Marbella Football Center is an important venue for pre-season training camps for teams from all over the world. Including some of the very 'top' teams. La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga, combinations of men's and women's national teams and even teams from the Middle East choose Marbella to get ready. On the list of teams working there this summer is Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, the team in which Cristiano Ronaldo plays and of which Fernando Hierro, from Vélez-Málaga, is the sporting director.

The club has posted an amusing video on social media featuring Norwegian star Erling Haaland, who is also getting a tune-up at the state-of-the-art facility. The video shows the Norwegian taking a photo of a Leeds United player with Fernando Hierro, after greeting Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mate at the Arabian club.

هالاند هُنا 🤩

و ساديو ماني و هييرو يُرحبـان 💛

⁧#النصر_في_اسبانيا 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/I9fNuDDaZR — نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) August 5, 2024

Al-Nassr are testing themselves on Malaga soil against teams in the second division, where Malaga CF will be playing this season. They will not play against the Blue and Whites, although they have played against Granada and will also play against Almería.

Marbella and the football centre have once again established themselves as a reference point for the pre-season training camps of some of the best teams on the planet. Malaga CF chose this location to concentrate before the play-offs for promotion to the second division, and here they played their first preparatory friendly against the Indálica squad. Earlier this week, they set off for Estepona and, in principle, will only train at the Hotel Atalaya Park, where they will also spend the night.