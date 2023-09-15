Costa del Sol gets ready to host Solheim Cup next week

Neil Hesketh Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Costa del Sol - known to many as the Costa del Golf - is gearing up to host the biggest global tournament in the fast-growing women’s game.

Next week, from 19 to 24 September, a team of leading professional golfers from Europe will be pitted against a team from the United States in the Solheim Cup at the Finca Cortesin course in Casares. The event, which is set to have a worldwide television audience of millions, is the equivalent of the Ryder Cup in the men’s game.

Noticia Relacionada Diputación slams zero funding from Madrid for Solheim Cup Marina Rivas

The captain of the European team is veteran golfer Suzann Pettersen from Norway, while her US counterpart is Stacy Lewis.

There will be opportunity for visitors and residents to witness the action. With a launch this Monday, there will also be a main opening ceremony for the public at the Marbella Arena in Puerto Banús on Thursday 21st at 6pm.

The main matches take place from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th. Tickets for these competition days are still available as well as for three practice days at Finca Cortesin on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

A junior competition takes place at nearby Zagaleta in Benahavís on Monday and Tuesday which is also open to the public. Visit www.solheimcup2023.eu for more information.