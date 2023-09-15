Diputación slams zero funding from Madrid for Solheim Cup The major women's golf tournament, played between the top women golfers from Europe and the US, is in Casares, Costa del Sol, next week

Just days before the Costa del Sol hosts the biggest women's golf tournament in the world for the first time, it has become involved in a funding controversy. The Solheim Cup is a biennial competition between the top women professional golfers from Europe and the US.

Now it has been revealed that it has lost the support of the Spanish government, which had promised a subsidy of 1.7 million euros. This cannot be released until the new government is in place, certainly not before the tournament is held at Finca Cortesin in Casares from 18 to 24 September. "This means they processed the subsidy too late," said Alicia Garrido, president of organisers Deporte & Business.

The lack of national commitment has been slammed by the president of Malaga's provincial authority, Francisco Salado, who has been working with the Junta and local town halls for five years to host the prestigious event.

A furious Salado said, "Central government has committed to contribute at least 50 million euros for the 2031 Ryder Cup in Catalonia. But now it is clear: zero euros for women's golf in Andalucía compared to fifty million for men's golf. They say they're feminists but only when it suits them to be."