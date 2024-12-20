Costa del Sol curling team bring bronze medal back from Huesca

Alekk M. Saanders Friday, 20 December 2024, 15:18

Los Compadres, a curling team founded on the Costa del Sol, came back from the Spanish second division championships in north-east Spain last weekend with bronze medals.

The Pabellón de Hielo rink in Jaca, Huesca, the only one used exclusively for curling, hosted teams from all over Spain, including advanced sides from Madrid, the Basque Country, Aragon and Catalonia.

Los Compadres were the only team representing Andalucía. Formed by Fernando Galván Cañamero, Fernando Galván Torres, Daniel Palomo Bermudez, Carlos Barquero Sánchez and Alfonso González Bolaños, the team finished third in event held from 12 to 15 December.

“It's not the first bronze for us, but it is the first for our youngest athlete, Fernando Galván Torres, who turned 15. My son joined the team a couple of years ago. We feel happy because it is promising for the future of curling in Malaga. The medal brings us a sense of relief and fulfilment, because we are grateful to have a place on the podium," Malaga team captain Fernando Galván told SUR in English.

Los Compadres have always been considered a fun team. They went through the misunderstanding of the locals and the scepticism of other athletes. Today, they are highly respected in any competition. More and more often they hear other teams say, "Watch out, the Malagueños are beating you," thanks to the level that Los Compadres have already acquired.

Zoom Los Compadres. SUR

Los Compadres, formed by a group of friends, were founded in 2010. The team cannot afford constant training due to the lack of ice, and after their first steps and first lessons in Scotland, they train mainly abroad. Incidentally, the team welcomes foreign players who have settled in the province of Malaga to take part in the development of curling on the southern coast of Spain.