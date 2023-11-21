Climax of the Ladies European Tour to tee off in Marbella this Thursday

The presentation of the tournament was held at the Hard Rock Hotel.

The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España will tee off this Thursday, with a number of major national and international women's stars making the trip to Marbella for the final tournament of the Ladies European Tour.

Running until Sunday at the Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, this tournament will be the culmination of a historic year for women's golf in the area, following the triumph of the Solheim Cup held in Casares in September.

Local players

Speaking at the launch of the event at the Hard Rock Hotel last Friday, Marbella town hall's councillor for sport, Lisandro Vieytes, emphasised the town's growing stature with regard to hosting major sporting events and expressed pride in local players Azahara Muñoz and Laura Gómez participating in the tournament.

Muñoz, one of the favourites to win the competition, arrives in top form following her recent stellar performance on the LPGA Tour. Securing second place alongside American golfer Alison Lee at The Annika, she finished a mere three strokes behind the victor, Lilia Vu.

Expressing her excitement about returning to Marbella, Muñoz said she was "thrilled to be back competing in the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España".

"This tournament holds special significance for me as it not only takes place in my hometown, allowing me to feel the support of my family and friends, but it also brings back fond memories as I have secured victory twice before [in 2016 and 2017]. Achieving a third victory in this tournament would be a dream come true."

Easy access

To facilitate access to the tournament venue, the town hall has made a number of special arrangements for spectators.

Free parking at La Caridad multipurpose facility, paired with shuttle buses to the course, will make access much easier for those with tickets.

What's more, there will be a circular transport route put on around the so-called Golf Valley for spectators.

"Las Brisas is an extraordinary setting with an excellent design that will allow the golfers to showcase their best game," Vieytes remarked, emphasising that "the course is very enjoyable and straightforward, making it easy to follow the matches shot by shot."