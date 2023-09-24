Team Europe seal dramatic Solheim Cup victory against United States

King Felipe VI of Spain (beige jacket) looks on as Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen celebrates with the Solheim Cup.

After three intense days of competition, Team Europe made history at Finca Cortesin in Casares this Sunday afternoon (24 September) by winning their third consecutive Solheim Cup.

Europe secured a memorable 14-14 draw - which in this tournament means the reigning champion retains the title - thanks to a series of notable performances during theafternoon, including Leona Maguire's victory over Rose Zhang, Anna Nordqvist's win against Jennifer Kupcho, and Caroline Hedwall's crucial win against Ally Ewing.

All of the individual match plays were closely contested, and a few ended in ties, ultimately leaving the outcome in the hands of Carlota Ciganda in the penultimate head-to-head of the final day.

With Europe level at 13-13 and just one match to be played afterwards, the Spaniard had to win in her matchup with Nelly Korda to ensure Team Europe remained in control of their own destiny. And so she did.

Ciganda delivered a sensational birdie on the 17th hole to ensure the best the US could do was draw level, thus sealing victory for Europe - albeit not an outright one.

During the closing ceremony at Finca Cortesin, Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen was presented the illustrious trophy by King Felipe IV who was present to watch the action unfold.

A global audience

The latest edition of Solheim Cup, considered the most prestigious tournament in women's golf, ﻿was in Spain for the first time this week, attracting over 80,000 live spectators and more than 400 million viewers worldwide.

The competition was divided into three days, with four sessions of foursomes and fourballs on the first two days and 12 individual matches on the final day.

The competition started with a strong performance from the United States on Friday, but Europe made a comeback on day two, resulting in an 8-8 tie and setting up a dramatic final day.