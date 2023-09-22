Europe stages remarkable fourballs comeback to narrow USA's lead to 5-3

Daryl Finch Compartir Copiar enlace

The Solheim Cup got under way at Finca Cortesin in Casares on Friday, producing a mixed day for both teams as Europe fought back from a 0-4 morning deficit to end day one only 3-5 down.

Suzann Pettersen's team got off to a tough start, with the United States dominating throughout the 'foursomes' that kicked the tournament off in earnest.

This format, in which each team selects four pairs to compete against each other, sees the team with the fewest strokes on each hole win that hole. On this occasion, the team led by Stacy Lewis picked up a resounding 4-0 victory.

The most closely contested matches were between Céline Boutier and Georgia Hall against the American duo Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee, as well as the European pair of Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist against Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz. Both European pairs reached the 18th hole trailing by one but couldn't secure a tie.

While Maja Stark and Linn Grant lost on the 17th hole to Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang, Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen struggled the most, conceding the match early as the American team of Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight built a five-hole lead.

An afternoon fightback

Facing an uphill battle when play resumed in the afternoon, Europe showed spirit to fightback in the 'fourballs'.

Madelene Sagstrom and rookie Gemma Dryburgh secured a draw in their match against Rose Zhang and Megan Khang, while Leona Maguire made a crucial play on the final hole alongside Georgia Hall to claim a thrilling 1up victory over Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu.

Spanish star Carlota Ciganda, partnered with Linn Grant, dominated with a commanding 4&2 win against Angel Yin and Ally Ewing.

Meanwhile, Emily Pedersen's impressive hole-in-one contributed to her and Maja Stark tying their match against Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz.

After a terrible morning for Europe, who lost the opening session for the first time since 2009, the contest is now much more finely balanced going into day two.