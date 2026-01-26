A clean sweep for all Malaga province sides in Spain's third tier

The Antequera players celebrate one of their goals on Saturday.

This weekend provided a flawless round for Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF as Antequera CF, Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos all claimed vital victories against teams around them in Spain's third tier.

The trio delivered a second clean sweep of the season, easing pressure at both ends of the table.

Antequera 2–0 Sanluqueño

Antequera were the standout performers, producing a composed home win on Saturday that underlined their upturn under Abraham Paz.

After a tight first half, they struck on the stroke of the interval when Rafa Diz won possession high up the pitch and finished low across goal, his fifth goal in eight games.

Buoyed by the timing of the opener, Antequera took control after the break and doubled their lead on the hour through Luismi Gutiérrez, whose long range effort beat the goalkeeper after a slight deflection.

The result lifted them to ninth on 28 points, just two off the play-off places and two clear of the drop.

Betis Deportivo 0–1 Marbella

Marbella, meanwhile, earned precious breathing space with a narrow away win over a direct rival, securing David Cabello’s first victory in charge.

Saturday's contest was low on chances but Marbella carried greater intent, especially after the interval.

The decisive moment arrived in the 64th minute when Álex Carbonell drove a low cross towards the far post and defender Óscar Masqué diverted it into his own net while attempting to intercept.

Despite the win, Marbella remain eight points from safety with 18 points, though the result offered renewed hope.

Juventud de Torremolinos 2–0 Sevilla Atlético

Torremolinos matched the weekend’s theme with a confident home victory on Sunday, built on encouraging play.

Cristóbal Moreno opened the scoring in the 25th minute, finishing calmly from Pito Camacho’s pass against one of his former clubs.

The hosts then pressed for a second and were rewarded on 70 minutes when Camacho headed in from Ibán Ribeiro’s corner.

They stay in the relegation places but are now level on 26 points with Ibiza, who sit just outside the drop zone.