Carrelero and Dike head for March Madness The young Malaga basketball players, currently in the US, are hoping to reach the finals of the top tournament in college basketball

The final stretch of the season is fast-approaching for Jesús Carralero and Golden Dike, the two basketball players from Malaga who are currently competing in the NCAA Division I, the highest level of intercollegiate basketball in the United States.

The small forward and the power forward face the final stages of the conference finals with the universities of Campbell and Loyola Maryland, respectively. Qualifying from these short-form competitions would allow them to play in the famous March Madness, which determines the national championship.

Carrelero and Campbell University come into the tournament with the sixth-best form in the Big South conference (15-12 in the regular season and 8-8 in the conference) and will face their first team in Presbyterian. Carrelero's side is the favourite to win the tie and the 21-year-old has had his best season since arriving in the US.

Elsewhere, Golden Dike and his club Loyola Maryland will face Boston University in the final phase of the Patriot League. Dike's side have struggled in recent weeks, winning a single tie in the last seven attempts. However, the youngster played well in the previous outing, with nine points, ten rebounds and two blocks to his name.

The first rounds of March Madness will take place this year from 13 March until 4 April in Dayton, Ohio; while the Final Four will be will take place in New Orleans.