Carlos Alcaraz swept aside by Jannik Sinner in Six Kings Slam final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz was outclassed by Jannik Sinner on Saturday as the Italian claimed a 6-2 6-4 victory to defend his Six Kings Slam title in Riyadh. The result gave the Italian a second consecutive triumph in the lucrative exhibition and another five-million-euro payday.

Alcaraz struggled to find rhythm on the fast indoor surface and could not create a single break opportunity. "Carlos couldn’t do anything. The serve made the difference," said Spanish former professional Feliciano López during the broadcast.

Despite the defeat, the week offered positives for Alcaraz, who earned more than a million euros and gained match sharpness after nursing a minor ankle issue. He will next compete at the Paris Masters before finishing the season at the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup.

In the third-place play-off, Novak Djokovic retired against Taylor Fritz after dropping the opening set 7-6 (4), citing fatigue.