Carlos Alcaraz produces breathtaking comeback to triumph at Roland Garros

Enric Gardiner Malaga Sunday, 8 June 2025, 22:09

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz produced one of the most extraordinary comebacks in Grand Slam history this Sunday evening, defeating Jannik Sinner in a dramatic five-set final to retain his Roland Garros crown In France.

The Spanish world tennis number two battled from two sets down and saved three championship points to triumph 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in five hours and 31 minutes — the longest final ever on the Parisian clay.

World number one Sinner entered the match having not dropped a single set during the tournament and carried a 31-set winning streak dating back to the Australian Open.

And, after taking the first two sets, it seemed the Italian was on course for his maiden title at Roland Garros. However, Alcaraz had other ideas.

Fightback

The 22-year-old from Murcia had never before recovered from two sets down in a major. But that changed in front of a roaring Philippe Chatrier crowd. Winning the third set 6-4, as he clawed back with relentless intensity and world-class shotmaking, conjuring a revival that only five men before him had achieved in a final at Roland Garros.

With Sinner serving for the match in the fourth set and holding three championship points, Alcaraz dug deep to save them all. His momentum surged after breaking back and eventually forcing a tie-break, which he won convincingly.

The decider was no less tense, with Sinner battling cramps and both men exchanging brutal rallies. Having gone 6-5 down in the final tie-break, Alcaraz delivered a masterclass under pressure to seal victory with a stunning forehand down the line.

As Alcaraz climbed into the stands to embrace his family, the stadium erupted. From near-elimination to champion, he added a second French Open and a fifth Grand Slam to his name, confirming his place among the sport’s elite.