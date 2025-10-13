British rider wins Vuelta a Andalucía in Torrox sprint finish

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Monday, 13 October 2025, 07:18 Share

British cyclist Cat Ferguson claimed victory in the fourth Vuelta Ciclista a Andalucía Elite Women on Saturday, winning a dramatic sprint finish in Torrox ahead of Basque rider Usoa Ostolaza of Laboral Kutxa.

The Movistar Team rider sealed a commanding display by her team in a demanding 90-kilometre race through the Axarquía towns of Cómpeta, Sayalonga and Algarrobo.

The peloton of nearly 100 riders faced three climbs of El Portichuelo, which shaped the race from the outset. Aroa Gorostiza (Eulen) and Claudia Sánchez (Tenerife Bike Point) led the early breakaway, but a crash and a puncture ended their hopes of staying clear. Sánchez, from San Agustín de Guadalix, was first to crest the initial summit, ahead of Gorostiza and France’s Alice Coutinho (Massi Bais).

As the climbs wore on, Laboral Kutxa took control, closing the gap before Movistar imposed their rhythm. Claire Anne Steels (Movistar) claimed the second intermediate sprint in Torrox, finishing ahead of team-mate Sara Martín and Idoia Eraso (Laboral Kutxa).

Ukrainian rider Yulia Biriukova (Laboral Kutxa) launched a late attack on the final ascent but crashed after cresting the summit, allowing Movistar to regroup for the decisive sprint. Ferguson powered home ahead of Ostolaza, with the Netherlands’ Mareille Meijering (Movistar) third.

Steels won the intermediate sprints classification, Sánchez took the mountain and regularity titles, and Laboral Kutxa were the best team.