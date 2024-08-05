Billie Jean King Cup moved to overlap with the Davis Cup in Malaga this winter

Poland's Iga Swiatek is expected to be one of the main attractions this November.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has confirmed the schedules for the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC) finals in Malaga have been adjusted, allowing for a seamless overlap with the Davis Cup Final 8 at the Martín Carpena arena.

It has been confirmed that the BJKC finals will run from Wednesday 13 to Wednesday 20 November, while the Davis Cup will take place from Tuesday 19 to Sunday 24 November.

This overlap means both tournaments will share the venue on 19 and 20 November with coordinated schedules.

On Tuesday 19 November, the BJKC second semi-final will commence at noon, followed by the Davis Cup quarter-finals at 5pm. Similarly, the next day, the second quarter-final in the Davis Cup will start at noon, with the BJKC final scheduled no earlier than 5pm.

Change of venue

From 2023, the BJKC Finals were due to be held at La Cartuja in Seville. However, because of renovations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the ITF relocated this year's event to Malaga.

The move aims not only to make use of the world-class facilities at the Martín Carpena arena, but also to create a dynamic fortnight of tennis in the city, bringing together some of the best players in men's and women's tennis, potentially including top-ranked players like Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner.

Spain’s participation in the Davis Cup Final 8 hinges on their performance in a challenging group stage in Valencia this September, where they will face France, the Czech Republic and Australia.