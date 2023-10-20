Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Barcelona kit with the Rolling Stones logo. FC Barcelona
Barça to play El Clásico with the Rolling Stones on their kit
Barça to play El Clásico with the Rolling Stones on their kit

The iconic Tongue and Lips logo of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood's band will appear on the Barcelona kit

Javier Varela

Javier Varela

Friday, 20 October 2023, 16:08

Barcelona will play El Clásico against Real Madrid with the Rolling Stones' logo on the shirt thanks to a sponsorship agreement through Spotify. The logo of the legendary British band will appear on the front of the Barcelona shirt on 28 October against Real Madrid.

The Tongue and Lips logo of the Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood) was chosen because this Friday 20 October they released their new album, Hackney Diamonds, their first with new studio tracks since 2005.

The legendary rock group follow in the footsteps of the rapper Drake and the Catalan Rosalía, whose logos also appeared on the front of the red and blue jersey in matches against Real Madrid.

The Stones' logo, as well as being seen on the kit for El Clásico, which will be played at the Estadi Lluís Companys, will also be on the front of the women's team's shirt for their Liga F match against Sevilla on Sunday 5 November at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. The club announced this with this graphic captioned: "the whole band".

The shirt will go on sale next Monday, 23 October, and will be available in two exclusive editions. One will be the FC Barcelona x The Rolling Stones Limited Edition, with 1899 (the founding year of the club) units on sale in real match quality. The other is the FC Barcelona x The Rolling Stones Signed Limited Edition, which will be the most exclusive, with only 22 available, also real match quality, and with the signature of the starting players of the two matches, El Clásico and the Liga F clash. These pieces will be available for pre-sale through the club's website.

There will also be a special edition of the Stones' new album, Hackney Diamonds, which will include the vinyl printed with the Barça crest and the Stones' lips, and a retro Barça T-shirt that dates back to the band's creation and will feature both the club crest and the Stones' logo. In addition to the kits and the limited edition album, Barça fans will be able to purchase a full range of merchandise featuring the Stones, Spotify and Barça logos, which will also go on sale on 23rd and will include a sweatshirt, a cap and a scarf.

The Rolling Stones have always claimed to be "huge football fans" and are "honoured that Spotify have brought our Tongue and Lips logo to grace the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate the release of the Stones' new Hackney Diamonds album". "We'll be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as fans around the world who will be tuning in to watch this iconic match," they said. We already know who will provide the rhythm for El Clásico. Now we just need to know who will provide the football and the goals.

