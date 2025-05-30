Antequera's play-off journey begins as they chase historic promotion

The Antequera players celebrate one of this season's victories with their fans.

Antequera's long wait for a return to Spain's second tier could finally end soon, as the inland Malaga side prepare for the start of the promotion play-offs this weekend.

Having lost to Marbella on Saturday, Antequera went from having their sights set on second to finishing the Primera RFEF season in fifth place. The final standings mean they host Ponferradina in the first leg of their play-off semi-final this Saturday.

The fixture at El Maulí kicks off at 8.30pm and comes against the backdrop of a busy day for the town, coinciding with local fair celebrations and the musical return of Melody following her controversial Eurovision showing.

A unique opportunity

The football club, now known simply as Antequera, were just a whisker away from Segunda División in 1982, when, as Antequerano, they missed out on promotion on goal difference despite finishing level on points with second-placed Cartagena.

Now, 43 years later, they stand as the only Andalusian side in contention for promotion to the second tier.

They face a strong Ponferradina outfit who finished second in Group 1 with 19 wins and 59 goals scored. Antequera, fifth in Group 2, registered 14 wins and 16 draws across the season.

Should they progress, Antequera will face the winner of the Ibiza-Andorra tie in the final. The second leg of their semi-final will be played away at El Toralín on 7 June.

Elsewhere, Mérida will face Real Sociedad B and Gimnàstic will play Real Murcia.