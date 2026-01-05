Antequera CF with play-offs in sight as Malaga province sides deliver mixed opening to 2026

Jorge Garrido Monday, 5 January 2026, 09:31 Share

The first Primera RFEF matchday of 2026 brought contrasting fortunes for Malaga province’s sides: Antequera strengthened their position in the top half with a narrow victory, as Torremolinos earned a vital boost at the bottom and Marbella’s struggles deepened.

Teruel 0–1 Antequera

Antequera underlined their impressive recent form with a narrow but significant away win on Saturday against Teruel, one of the division’s surprise packages.

They made the breakthrough in the 17th minute when Rafa Diz cut in from the right and drove a low left-footed effort inside the near post.

The hosts pushed back and appealed in vain for a penalty before the interval, with the referee instead booking Merencio for simulation after consulting the monitor.

Antequera remained composed in the second half and, although a late second goal was ruled out for offside, they held firm to claim a fourth win in five matches.

The result leaves them three points shy of the play-off places and five clear of relegation trouble.

Villarreal B 3–1 Marbella

Marbella’s alarming slide continued on Sunday as they were overwhelmed before the break by Villarreal’s reserve side.

They conceded inside five minutes and were 3–0 down by the 24th minute after a one-sided opening spell in which they failed to register a shot on target.

Villarreal B eased off after the interval and were reduced to ten men, allowing Marbella to pull one back through Eugeni, but there was no sustained response.

The defeat leaves them rooted near the foot of the table, with safety now seven points away.

Torremolinos 2–0 Gimnàstic

Torremolinos produced a convincing home display on Saturday to end a four-match winless run and climb out of the relegation zone.

They struck midway through the first half when Javi Mérida converted a rebound following a set piece.

After weathering pressure from the visitors, they sealed the points on the counter as Álex Camacho set up Pito Camacho for the second.

The victory lifts Torremolinos to 22 points and provides renewed optimism heading into the new year.