Antequera CF lose star defender to Cadiz

J. Calderón
Antequera
Friday, 3 January 2025, 17:57
Antequera's star defender Iker Recio has completed a move to Cadiz for 100,000 euros after the Segunda strugglers triggered his release clause.
The 23-year-old centre-back, who joined Antequera on a free transfer last summer, has been pivotal to their top-of-the-table campaign in Primera RFEF, scoring in their 2–1 win over Real Madrid Castilla.
Recio has already passed a medical and becomes Cadiz's first winter signing.
