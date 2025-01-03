Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Iker Recio. Antequera CF
Antequera CF lose star defender to Cadiz
Antequera CF lose star defender to Cadiz

Recio has already passed a medical and becomes Cadiz's first winter signing

J. Calderón

Antequera

Friday, 3 January 2025, 17:57

Antequera's star defender Iker Recio has completed a move to Cadiz for 100,000 euros after the Segunda strugglers triggered his release clause.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who joined Antequera on a free transfer last summer, has been pivotal to their top-of-the-table campaign in Primera RFEF, scoring in their 2–1 win over Real Madrid Castilla.

Recio has already passed a medical and becomes Cadiz's first winter signing.

