Antequera CF lose both unbeaten start and top spot

Antequera CF saw their unbeaten run in the Primera RFEF come to a cruel end in Alicante on Sunday evening as they conceded a late goal in a 1-0 defeat away to Hércules.

The match, controlled by Antequera for most of the 90 minutes, ultimately ended in disappointment as they conceded in the final moments to Oriol Soldevila, a familiar goalscorer at the Rico Pérez stadium.

Javi Medina's men showed plenty of character, dictating play through their patient build-up. Despite creating several key chances, including efforts from Biabiany and Luismi Gutiérrez, they failed to convert, and Hércules capitalised on a rare defensive lapse to break Antequera’s hopes of remaining top of the league.

Frustration for Torremolinos and Estepona

In the division below, Juventud de Torremolinos (14th) continue to struggle in Segunda RFEF, drawing 1-1 at home against bottom-placed Cadiz B.

Despite taking the lead through Fran Gallego, the home side were pegged back in the 80th minute as Marcos Denia equalised for the visitors. It marks their fourth draw in six games, leaving them hovering above the relegation zone.

Zoom Fran Castillo, of Torremolinos, is outnumbered. SUR

Estepona (fifth), meanwhile, failed to find the back of the net in a frustrating 0-0 stalemate against Orihuela. Despite dominating the final stages of the match, Oriol Riera’s men couldn't break down a resolute defence, leaving them winless at home this season.

Malagueño march on

In Tercera RFEF, meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño solidified their lead at the top with a hard-fought 1-0 derby victory over Torre del Mar (sixth). Rafa’s second-half strike secured the points in a match where Malagueño relied on their defensive resilience. With this result, they remain undefeated after five games, firmly in first place.

Zoom Malaga's reserves came out on top in the derby. J. R. P.

Elsewhere, Málaga City (17th) celebrated their first victory of the season, defeating Porcuna 2-0 in a crucial match for survival. Meanwhile, Mijas-Las Lagunas (seventh) managed a 1-1 draw at El Ejido, keeping their unbeaten record intact, while El Palo (eighth) suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Huétor-Tájar.

Lastly, Marbellí (11th) endured a heavy 4-0 loss against Torredonjimeno, marking a low point in their campaign.