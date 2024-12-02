Antequera CF come back from a goal down to extend their lead at the top

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Moussango Obounet led the line for Antequera. A. J. Guerrero
Football

A draw against Recreativo de Huelva sees the inland side maintain their grip on top spot in Group 2 of Primera RFEF

Antonio J. Guerrero

Monday, 2 December 2024, 15:33

Antequera Club de Fútbol held onto their position at the summit of the Primera RFEF Group 2 table after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Recreativo de Huelva at El Maulí on Sunday.

In a match that tested their resilience, Antequera fell behind 15 minutes into the second half when Sergi Armero capitalised on some sloppy defending, volleying home inside the box after several defenders passed up the opportunity to cut out the cross.

However, Antequera’s response was swift. Just five minutes later, Luismi Gutiérrez's freekick from wide was played into the crowded penalty area, eventually passing all the way through and past the helpless goalkeeper.

The match remained open, with both sides creating chances. Antequera came close to snatching all three points in the 77th minute when Jonathan Biabiany’s cross found Álex Rubio, but the forward failed to convert from close range.

Recreativo, meanwhile, saw their hopes dashed when Caye Quintana’s late effort struck the crossbar.

Despite the draw, Antequera manager Javi Medina will take solace in his side’s ability to stay composed under pressure. The result extends their lead to six points over sixth-placed Ibiza and puts them 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

