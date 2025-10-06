Antequera CF and Juventud de Torremolinos pick up valuable points on the road

Nacho Carmona Malaga Monday, 6 October 2025, 07:09 Share

It was another weekend without wins for Malaga province sides in the Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football, though both Antequera and Juventud de Torremolinos picked up valuable points on the road and at home, respectively.

Marbella were the only side to lose, falling 2–1 away to Europa.

Antequera 0–0 Sabadell

Antequera battled bravely to hold joint-leaders Sabadell to a goalless draw at El Maulí. Abel Gómez’s side, who remain winless this season, came close to a famous victory when Iomar had a late goal ruled out by VAR in the 90th minute.

Despite staying in the relegation zone, the inland Malaga side can take encouragement from their second strong display against promotion contenders in recent weeks, having also drawn at Ibiza.

They now have four points from six games and continue their search for their first win.

Europa 2–1 Marbella

Marbella’s unbeaten start to the campaign came to an end in Barcelona, where they lost 2–1 to Europa.

The Catalan hosts, now second in the table, took control with goals either side of half time, while Marbella’s late response through Du Yuezheng, who scored for a second consecutive week, proved too little, too late.

The Costa del Sol outfit, missing former Malaga CF midfielder Luis Muñoz due to paternity leave, now find themselves mid-table after briefly flirting with the play-off positions.

Eldense 3–3 Juventud de Torremolinos

The standout game of the weekend came at Pepico Amat, where Juventud de Torremolinos shared six goals with Eldense in a pulsating contest.

The visitors twice took the lead but found themselves trailing in the closing stages, only for Antonio Camacho to strike a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser.

The point keeps Torremolinos just above the relegation zone, with three draws from their opening six fixtures, a promising sign for a newly promoted side.