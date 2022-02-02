The America’s Cup wants its HQ to be at the new Malaga marina in 2024 - if plans get the go-ahead and it is ready in time The company behind the San Andrés port redevelopment proposal have assured, "If we start in the summer, it could be ready by December 2023, if there are no problems with permits"

Malaga's candidacy to host the America’s Cup, the most important sailing tournament in the world, could hinge on whether or not the redevelopment of the San Andrés marina backed by Qatar’s Al Alfia fund is completed by 2024.

"The port of San Andrés could be inaugurated as a base for the America’s Cup, it would be something extraordinary," said Ramón Calderón, the Al Alfia’s fund’s representative in Spain. "If it is confirmed, we have to start work very quickly at the port to have it ready for the start of the regattas.

“If we start in the summer, it could be ready by December 2023. I assume there will be no problems with permits because this would be a great success for the city," he added.

Al Alfia’s proposal will be considered by the Port Authority’s board of directors on Friday 4 February.

The plan, worth 54 million euros invested over two years, envisages a new nautical centre with space for 506 boats including two berths for large yachts up to 50 metres in length, five berths for yachts up to 30 metres in length and remainder of berths earmarked for boats less than 12 metres long.

Access to the marina will be at the front of Huelin park. Visitors will be greeted by a series of seven low rise buildings housing luxury shops over 3,000 square metres. The two storey buildings will have terraces on top with views of the marina.

Both Valencia and Barcelona previously considered hosting the prestigious sailing competition but pulled out when they could not secure regional financing. However, in terms of the positive economic impact of hosting a sporting event, the America’s Cup ranks just behind the Olympics and football’s World Cup. In 2017, the sailing competition pulled in 68 million viewers.

The winning bid will be announced on 31 March.