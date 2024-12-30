Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Marbella players celebrating their victory over Burgos in the previous round. Josele
Almost all tickets snapped up for Marbella FC's big cup tie against Atlético Madrid
Almost all tickets snapped up for Marbella FC's big cup tie against Atlético Madrid

There are less than 5,000 tickets still available for the Costa del Sol side's clash against the La Liga leaders at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga this Saturday

Nacho Carmona

Malaga

Monday, 30 December 2024, 18:19

Marbella FC’s Copa del Rey showdown with Atlético Madrid this Saturday, 4 January, is drawing massive interest, with more than 20,000 tickets sold for the fixture set to be played at Malaga’s La Rosaleda stadium.

The match, kicking off at 9.30pm, pits Marbella, currently 12th in Spain’s third tier (Primera RFEF), against the La Liga leaders.

With around 5,000 seats left, the venue is expected to welcome one of its largest crowds in years, marking a significant milestone for the club whose own current home stadium isn't large enough to host a tie of such significance.

Hosting the tie at La Rosaleda, with its 30,000-seat capacity, promises to deliver a significant financial boost for the club, despite the associated costs.

Affordable pricing

The impressive ticket sales for this game have been fuelled by affordable pricing, with general admission ranging from 30 to 130 euros. Marbella season ticket holders can claim free tickets, while Malaga CF members can benefit from half-price deals.

The club’s campaign, “This match won’t be won by Marbella… it’ll be won by La Rosaleda!” has amplified excitement, alongside the chance for locals to see a top-flight team after seven years without La Liga football in the city. The game will also be broadcast live on TVE, adding to its appeal during the festive football lull.

Marbella reached this stage of the cup by defeating Bergantiños and Burgos in the first two rounds.

