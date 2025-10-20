Almost 9,000 runners take part in Malaga city's 10km Carrera Urbana

Marina Rivas Monday, 20 October 2025, 07:40 Share

It was perfect running weather in Malaga on Sunday as thousands took part in the 45th Carrera Urbana Ciudad de Málaga. After last year’s rain-affected event, clear skies and a light breeze welcomed the 8,700 participants who lined up for the city’s most popular mass-participation race.

The men’s title went to Almeria-born Nabil Sebbar, competing for Trops Cueva de Nerja, who crossed the finish line in 30 minutes and five seconds. It was his first time taking part in the event and he came close to the course record of 29:43 set by El Mouaziz in 2014.

Pablo Van Hoom of Álora finished second in 30:18 and Alejandro Cañas from Club Atletismo Málaga took third in 31:32.

"I suffered, especially on the uphill sections, but it’s a lovely course and perfectly organised," said Sebbar, who usually competes in track and cross-country events.

"I’m not a road specialist, but it fit my calendar this year and I’m delighted. It was my first time here and an incredible experience," he added, smiling.

New women's record

In the women’s race, Granada’s Nazha Machrouh of Club Nerja retained her title and broke her own record with a remarkable time of 32 minutes and 31 seconds.

She was followed by twins Belén and Eva Infantes from Álora, finishing in 36:08 and 37:15, respectively.

"I felt much better than last year, especially in my legs. The atmosphere was amazing and the support from the crowd helped a lot," said Machrouh, who plans to return next year to lower her time again.

Proceeds from the event’s charity T-shirt sales went to Adein and Anfremar, supported by Fundación Unicaja. The race coincided with International Breast Cancer Day, and pink Solan de Cabras bottles were distributed in collaboration with the AECC.