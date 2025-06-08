Agonising end to Antequera CF's promotion dream

Antonio J. Guerrero Antequera Sunday, 8 June 2025, 22:14 Compartir

Antequera CF's hopes of reaching the Segunda División were dashed in dramatic fashion on Saturday evening as they were eliminated in the semi-finals of the play-offs by Ponferradina.

A 2-1 defeat after extra time at El Toralín left the tie level on aggregate (2-2), but it was the hosts who progressed by virtue of a higher regular season finish.

José Cortés proved the difference on the night: it only took him 35 minutes to score two goals and cancel out Antequera’s first-leg advantage.

Although another Álex Rubio header gave the visitors hope before half time, neither side could find the net again in the remainder of normal time.

Javi Medina’s visitors were dominant for spells and entered extra time in better physical shape, but struggled to turn control into clear chances.

Despite tactical adjustments and a strong showing by Carrión and Roigé on the flanks, Antequera couldn't break down a disciplined home side who defended deep and played for transitions.

With no penalty shoot-out in this format, Ponferradina advanced thanks to finishing second in their group, while Antequera were fifth in the other.

Massive local support

Despite clear disappointment, support did not waver after the final whistle. Around 200 fans who had made the trip to Ponferrada showed their appreciation after a long and difficult season, and more were waiting at El Maulí on Sunday morning to welcome the team home after a long overnight journey.

Crowds gathered in Antequera to watch the game on a big screen. A. J. Guerrero

The match itself was also followed passionately back in Antequera. Around 2,000 fans gathered at the Paseo Real, where the local town hall set up a giant screen and the Cofradía de la Pollinica kept crowds cool with refreshments in 35-degree heat. Music, chants and team colours filled the evening, even if the result cast a shadow over the celebrations.

Despite the heartbreak, Antequera's campaign was historic. They were winter leaders, secured a Copa del Rey berth and came within two matches of a second straight promotion.