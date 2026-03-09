Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Bijueska at the World Skateboarding Championship in São Paulo. Ibon Bijueska

15-year-old Spaniard crowned world skateboarding champion in São Paulo

Bilbao teenager Egoitz Bijueska secured the title in his fourth and final run with a score of 95.83

Juan Pablo Martín

Monday, 9 March 2026, 15:29

Spanish teenager Egoitz Bijueska was crowned world champion in the park discipline at the World Skateboarding Championship held in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday.

The Bilbao skater, 15, secured the title with a score of 95.83 in his final golden run after a tense showdown with Brazil’s Gui Khury and compatriot Augusto Akio. Bijueska had earlier led the standings with 92.28 in the second round before falling in his third attempt.

Bijueska, the only European in the final, improved steadily through the competition, finishing fourth in the quarter-finals and third in the semi-finals with 88.01 points.

Brazil’s Pedro Konig briefly took the lead with 94.80 in the final round, but Bijueska responded with a flawless 45-second routine to seal the title and cap a standout season that also included World Cup victory in Ostia and the Spanish championship.

The event, originally scheduled for Washington in September 2025, was postponed due to budget issues and was eventually staged this month in Brazil.

