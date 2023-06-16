Zara stores to drop security tags from clothes and introduce new technology Parent company Inditex has just announced a record quarterly profit of 1.16 billion euros for the group, an increase of 54 per cent

Almudena Nogués Malaga. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spanish businessman Amancio Ortega's fashion empire continues to create waves.

At the presentation of the latest company accounts this week, a net profit of 1.16 billion euros was revealed for Inditex, owner of Zara, for the first quarter of its 2023-2024 tax year.

This was an increase of 54 per cent thanks to a "strong" operating performance, according to the group which also owns other brands including Massimo Dutti and Bershka, as well as others.

In a bid to reduce shoplifting, the Galicia-based multinational announced that this July it will introduce a new technology which will allow it to remove physical alarms from its clothes.

It is expected that the new system will begin to be tested with garments from the autumn-winter collection. The aim is that this change will be implemented in all the group's brands.

CEO of Inditex, Óscar García Maceiras, said: "We are working very closely with our suppliers on this and, of course, this project will be rolled out in the rest of our formats in the future."

Zara Pre-Owned

Inditex is preparing for another big change before 2024. At the end of this year, the group will launch the Zara Pre-Owned platform, which it started in the UK some months ago and which will allow its customers to extend the useful life of their garments through donation, repair or sale between individuals. Customers will be able to request alterations to any of the brand's used garments from any season.