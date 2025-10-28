Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Parents take a selfie with their daughter at the school gates. FERMÍN RODRÍGUEZ
Legal

Spain to regulate what photos, videos and data of children can be shared by parents on social media

The minister states that 'sharenting' practices can lead to psychological damage in childhood, encourage cyberbullying and give access to photos shared on paedophile websites

Alfonso Torices

Alfonso Torices

Madrid

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 13:51

Spain's ministry of youth and childhood has started to draft a law that regulates 'sharenting' - the practice of parents sharing photos, videos and information about their children on social media and digital forums and platforms.

The regulation, which will set the limits and conditions for parents to protect the rights of children, will be open for public consultation in the next few days. The document, as minister Sira Rego has highlighted, explains the reasons behind the proposal and its objective. It will contain the deadline for citizens and organisations to send their ideas and opinions.

The new bill will have to be endorsed by Cabinet before it is sent to Parliament for debate and approval. It is drafted alongside the law for the protection of minors in digital environments, which bans minors from accessing social media before the age of 16.

With the public document, the ministry states that overexposure of children in the digital environment can have harmful consequences for the health, development and well-being of minors, including psychological damage such as depression or anxiety in cases where there is constant and continuous exposure over time.

The document also says that exposure of minors on social media is an increasingly common practice that is often carried out without the consent of children and adolescents. Experts who have drafted reports for the ministry highlight the prevalence of parents who turn into 'influencers' or content creators by using photos and videos of their minors as a source of income. In addition, 'sharenting' can encourage cyberbullying by third parties and give access to materials that are then easily shared on paedophile networks.

A must

The ministry believes it is essential to incorporate a specific regulation in relation to the general exposure of minors on social media. Minister Rego's department considers the regulation of 'sharenting' a must in order to guarantee protection and respect for the rights of minors.

On Tuesday, Rego is going to hold a meeting with a group of experts who have investigated 'sharenting' and with content creators who have expressed their concern over the practice.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga university to come up with tourism plan for eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ten-man Malaga CF crush Andorra in spectacular home victory
  3. 3 Spain thrill Malaga crowd with demolition of Sweden in Nations League semi-final
  4. 4 The curse continues for Alejandro Davidovich who comes up short in a final again
  5. 5 Preparations for Christmas and New Year festivities in Torremolinos get under way
  6. 6 Fourth blaze in a month in eastern Costa del Sol shanty area
  7. 7 Juventud de Torremolinos strike twice away to keep dream start alive
  8. 8 Norwegian ensemble to bring European Renaissance music to popular Costa del Sol venue
  9. 9 2026 Vuelta a España to begin with Monaco time trial on Formula 1 circuit
  10. 10 Annual donation to well-known Costa del Sol charity to be used on employment and family project

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain to regulate what photos, videos and data of children can be shared by parents on social media

Spain to regulate what photos, videos and data of children can be shared by parents on social media