Young man fatally gored during bull-running event in a town in Toledo The 21-year-old victim had apparently been advised by officials not to take part because he was not "in a good state"

J.M.L. Toledo Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A young man died on Saturday in the Spanish town of Cedillo del Condado, in the province of Toledo in Spain’s Castile-La Mancha region, after being gored during a running of the bulls event. The town, with a population of 4,000 inhabitants, has a long bullfighting tradition.

The individual, named Mohamed and 21 years old, was taking part in the festivities that the town organises every June in honour of San Antonio de Padua, its patron saint. One of the activities scheduled by the town hall and by the Brotherhood of San Antonio de Padua, founded in 1725, was a running of the bulls through the streets.

Apparently, before the bull-running began, officers from the Cedillo del Condado Local Police force and the Guardia Civil warned Mohamed on several occasions of the danger he was facing since he was wearing flip-flops and, in addition, had been partying during the night before.

Despite the warnings, the young man, who was not a resident of the town, decided to participate in the release of bulls. One bull gored him in the buttock, flipping him into the air, and then it delivered another two blows to the thorax and neck that were fatal. Health workers at the scene who rushed to Mohamed’s aid could only certify his death.

The San Antonio festivities in the town will end on 14 June.