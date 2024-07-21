Young man dies after suffering blow to head on big wheel at music festival in Spain

María Báscones / Soraya Pérez Gijon Sunday, 21 July 2024, 08:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There was tragic start to Saturday morning at the Boombastic music festival in Llanera (Asturias) in the north of Spain. A 25-year-man from Madrid who attended the festival with a group of friends died early in the day after suffering a blow to the head on the big wheel installed on the La Morgal site. According to the event organisers, the accident happened at 4.30am in the morning and the onsite medical services tried to save the young man's life, but without success.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the incident at the festival as an accident and officers were quicly on the scene to carry out initial investigations. The police force is awaiting the results of an autopsy on the body of the young man.

The organisers of Boombastic have expressed their condolences to the victim's family, who have already been informed of the fatal incident, and also sought to convey the utmost peace of mind to the nearly 60,000 people attending the event, which they assure complies with all safety measures.

"We are absolutely devastated"

On Saturday morning, the mayor of Llanera, Gerardo Sanz, expressed his "absolute dismay" at the "tragic accident" and also conveyed "the town's deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young man who died in the grief they are experiencing at this time".

Sanz regretted the "fatal outcome of this accident that has taken a life and cut short the future plans of a young man who came to enjoy a music festival".

The mayor of Llanera also recognised the work of the emergency services who tried to save the young man's life and also had a few words of encouragement for the "great Boombastic family", to whom he wanted to convey "our condolences for this tremendous loss, and our encouragement to face this tragedy".

A "safe" festival

Adriana Lastra, the recently appointed national government delegate in Asturias, explained that the death of the young man from Madrid, aged 25, "who was in Asturias spending a few days with some friends", and who lost his life early this morning "has been a tragic accident".

Lastra wanted to convey her "condolences to the victim's family and friends" and make it clear that "the Boombastic is a safe party, it is a safe festival, this has been a tragic accident". Adriana Lastra stressed that "all the young people who are enjoying the festival can continue to do so with complete peace of mind".