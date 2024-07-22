Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of an ambulance in Mallorca. R.C.
Young girl dies after falling from seventh floor of hotel in Mallorca
112 incident

Young girl dies after falling from seventh floor of hotel in Mallorca

The Irish child was on holiday with her family on the Spanish island

Europa Press

Mallorca

Monday, 22 July 2024, 11:44

A young Irish girl, aged around 12, died this Monday morning after falling from the seventh floor of a hotel in the municipality of Alcúdia, on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca.

This has been confirmed by sources close to the incident which was reported just before 7am at the hotel located in Avenida Tucà in Alcúdia.

The Civil Guard, Alcúdia Local Police and SAMU 061 paramedics were mobilised to the scene by the Emergencias 112 control room. On arrival, they could only confirm the death of the minor.

Emergencias 112 also sent a psychologist to the scene, so that they could provide support to the parents of the deceased child who fell from the seventh floor for reasons that, for the moment, are unknown.

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to try to determine the causes of this tragic event.

