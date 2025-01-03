Spain's famous 'roscón de Reyes' cakes in the supermarkets: only four come recommended by consumer watchdog

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 3 January 2025, 10:24

Filled with cream and sold in the main supermarkets across Spain, specifically Mercadona, Ahorramás, Alcampo, Aldi, BM, Carrefour, Día, El Corte Inglés, Eroski, Hiperusera, La Despensa and Lidl. These are the 15 roscones de Reyes that the Spanish OCU organisation of consumers and users has analysed to determine which are the best. To do so, a group of confectioners have reviewed their composition, nutritional profile, labelling, quality of fat content used, as well as taste, aroma and texture.

The results of the study were not very favourable since, of the 15 roscones examined, nine scored a "disappointing" rating and only four "can be considered really good quality", according to the OCU.

In some of these ringed cakes the cream is replaced (in whole or in part) by blends of palm, coconut or rapeseed oil-based fats. The use of additives (colourings, preservatives, emulsifiers and texturising agents) is also overdone and the taste is also unsatisfactory, according to the confectionery experts involved in the analysis.

So, only four roscones have passed the OCU test with top spot going to the one from El Corte Inglés, which is made with cream and butter. It is followed by three others, on sale at a lower price, which makes them "good buys". These are the roscones with cream from La Cestera de Lidl, El Horno Real de Día and El Obrador de Ahorramás.

The OCU pointed out that, to make sure that you buy a good roscón de Reyes, you should look at the labelling and check that the filling is 100% cream, that the pastry is made only with butter and that it does not have too many additives.