Working week to drop from 40 hours to 37.5 in Spain in bid to boost productivity and improve work-life balance

Madrid Friday, 5 July 2024, 13:15

The Spanish government is preparing to lower the working week in Spain, firstly to 38.5 hours and then to 37.5 by the start of next year.

Currently the official cap on a week is 40. Ministers argue it will increase productivity and provide a better work-life balance. Unions support the move but representatives of business and industry have yet to agree.

The move would make Spain the EU country with the second shortest official working week.