Worker dies after school roof damaged by 'Dana' storm collapses in Valencia

Javier Martínez / Arturo Checa Monday, 25 November 2024, 17:49

A repair worker has been crushed to death after the roof of a school, damaged during the 'Dana' storm at the end of October, collapsed in the Valencian municipality of Massanassa. The 51-year-old, from the company Tragsa, was fixing damage at the school Lluís Vives primary school on Sunday 24 November when the roof collapsed, according to police and emergency sources.

After the incident, regional president of Valencia Carlos Mazón called "an emergency meeting" with the workers' company and the regional ministry of education to analyse what happened. "It can't happen again," he said in a message on social media platform X.

The roof collapsed around noon, trapping two workers when a large beam fell and debris along with it. There were also several members of the military emergency unit (UME) at the school at the time, but they were not injured.

National Police are investigating whether a bulldozer working at the site could have caused the roof to collapse after it accidentally collided with a central pillar, according to sources close to the investigation. The manoeuvre is said to have caused part of the roof to collapse. However, witnesses also pointed out that the machine was operating at another part of the school at the time of the incident.

Firefighters were the first on scene where they extracted the body of the deceased from under a large beam, as well as rescuing the other Tragsa employee, a man aged 35, who had sustained injuries to a leg and abrasions to the head. He was taken to Hospital La Fe in Valencia.

Students relocated

Students from the Massanassa school have been relocated to a school in Valencia city since the 'Dana' storm. According to residents, the threat of collapse was obvious, "with several walls buckled", and which the school had not supported or sealed off.

It comes after a demonstration in the centre of Valencia on Saturday 23 November where parents and teachers called out the "neglect" of schools and the "nefarious and non-existent" management by the regional government. During the rally, they demanded the resignation of both Mazón and the minister of education José Antonio Rovira. Protesters claimed that until now, it has had to be the responsibility of families and teachers themselves, as well as volunteers, to clean damage at schools.

Government delegate Pilar Bernabé went to the scene of the incident and expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased. Insults were hurled at her upon arrival by some of those present at the scene, while insults were also hurled at National Police officers.

Regional government sources pointed out Mazón intended to also visit the site. However, it was later announced the president had called an "emergency meeting" to discuss repair work on schools.

The incident also triggered reactions nationally, where Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his "affection and solidarity to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased worker". Deputy prime minister Yolanda Díaz also took to social media to express her condolences after "the news from Massanassa of the death of a worker who was carrying out repair work at school affected by the 'Dana'. The Inspectorate is already carrying out the relevant actions," she said.