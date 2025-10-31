Woody Allen to set and shoot his next film in Madrid

Europa Press Madrid Friday, 31 October 2025, 15:21 Share

Woody Allen will once again get behind the camera as he approaches his 90th birthday and this time he is returning to Spain. His next film will be shot entirely in Madrid and will have the name of the Spanish capital in its title, according to sources consulted by Europa Press.

Madrid has signed a sponsorship contract with Pelicula WASP AIE, formed by Wanda Vision S.A. and Gravier Production INC, who are co-producers of the feature film. The agreement, valued at 1.5 million euros (including IVA sales tax), has a duration of 26 months and seeks to boost the promotion of tourism and culture in the capital through film.

The project, provisionally called WASP 2026, will be scripted and directed by Allen himself. The text of the contract stipulates that the feature film must reflect Madrid in a recognisable way, including at least 15 per cent of the footage shot on location and in iconic locations both in the capital and in other towns in the Madrid region.

With this production, the director of Annie Hall will return to Spain for the third time, after filming Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), for which Penélope Cruz won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and Rifkin's Festival (2020).

The title of the new project will not be revealed until filming has finished, although it has been confirmed that it will include the word Madrid. Allen's filmography often includes geographical references like Midnight in Paris, To Rome with Love, A Rainy Day in New York - in which cities function as another character in the narrative.

The Madrid regional government has said that the collaboration is part of its tourism strategy and the intention is to take advantage of the boom in film tourism, which according to data from TCI Research moves more than 80 million travellers worldwide.

The regional government hopes that the film, whose international distribution will reach more than 40 countries and prestigious festivals, will serve to project the image of Madrid as a cultural destination. It says that the film "could mean an enormous increase in popularity, tourist attraction and international recognition".