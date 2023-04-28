Woman, 47, dies in Gijón after inhaling fumes from product used to clean her kitchen sink Ángela’s family is now considering legal action against the company responsible for manufacturing the product, which is sold on the shelves of stores alongside detergents and fabric softeners

Medical crews tried to revive the 47-year-old, but she died at the scene.

A woman has died less than 24 hours after celebrating her birthday after she allegedly inhaled fumes from a product used to clean her kitchen sink in Gijón, a large coastal city in northern Spain.

Due to the blackened state of the sink in the kitchen of the 47-year-old’s apartment in Calle Alarcón, police believed she had been cleaning it but suffered a chemical reaction to the product on Saturday, 22 April.

Police said the woman, Ángela G, was conscious enough to seek help moments after the fatal reaction and knocked on her neighbours’ door, but they were not at home. She was eventually found near the building's lift. The resident, who found her, tried to revive her, as did a medical team, but she died at the scene.

Ángela’s family is now considering legal action against the company responsible for manufacturing the cleaning product, which iss sold on the shelves of stores along with detergents, fabric softeners and other cleaning products.

Ángela, known for her perpetual smile and big blue eyes, had just celebrated her 47th birthday with her family the night before on Friday, 21 April. She had a degree in Special Education from the University of Oviedo and had been working for years as an educator at APTA's Vistaverde Centre.

A funeral service will be held in her memory in the church of San Salvador de Deva at 5pm on Saturday, 29 April.