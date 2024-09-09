Which was the best-selling car in Spain last month?

Juan Roig Valor Madrid Monday, 9 September 2024, 17:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There is one model that is the king of car sales in Spain: the Dacia Sandero. So far this year, the Renault Group brand has managed to register 21,377 units, some 16.9% more than a year ago. It is often the model that tops the podium each month, a position that is usually disputed with the most popular SUV on the market, the Hyundai Tucson.

In August, 2,344 Sanderos were sold, 30.1% more than a year ago. The Korean SUV came second with 1,385 sales (+39.1%) and in third place was the Toyota Yaris Cross with 1,351 (+47.7%).

In terms of the annual aggregate, second place also went to Toyota, but this time with its Corolla sedan, which sold 15,690 units (+22.7%). Closing the podium was the Seat Ibiza, with 14,450 units, up 29.6%.

Toyota is the best-selling brand in Spain - it has already closed the 2023 financial year in this position - due to a great public acceptance of its hybrid powertrains.

In fact, so far this year, conventional hybrids account for a 30.1% share of the market and a considerable part of those 248,853 sales are from the Japanese brand, which has sold 62,716 units up to August.

Behind it are Seat, with 44,097 sales; Volkswagen, with 43,803; Hyundai, with 42,886 and Kia, with 40,039. Although everything points to Toyota repeating as Spanish market leader in 2024, the second position is the one in dispute.

In the electric car market, which fell 25.6% in August to 3,064 units, the best-seller was the Tesla Model 3, with 186 sales, a decline of 75.4% compared to August 2023.

Year-to-date, the zero-emission vehicle is nearing 5,000 units - short by 34 units - and is ahead of its SUV sibling, Model Y, which has 3,284 sales through August.

According to the business association for the promotion of electric vehicles (Aedive), it is important to highlight the arrival of Chinese brands in this arena, where we find the MG4, with 1,894 sales, and the BYD Atto 3, an electric SUV for 25,000 euros that has registered more than 600 units in the accumulated period.

The Dacia Sandero, however, continues to play its main trump card with a very low price and low fuel consumption that allows easy access to the DGT Eco label. Prices for the 90 hp engine start at 13,200 euros.