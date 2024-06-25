When do the summer sales start at Zara, Mango, El Corte Inglés and other big fashion chains in Spain?

Ester Requena Malaga Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 15:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

One of the most eagerly awaited periods for lovers of shopping has arrived: the summer sales. Although they traditionally began on 1 July, for several years now many brands have been bringing them forward to June and some even have special offers or promotional prices.

However, many do not announce their 'official' dates when their summer discounts begin, so you have to keep a close eye on when they hang up their signs. It must be remembered, many store chains usually start their sales a day earlier on their apps or online shops, and then pass their discounts on to the physical shops.

Amongst the most anticipated are the sales at Zara and the rest of Inditex fashion chain shops like Stradivarius, Bershka and Oysho (except Massimo Dutti), which are expected to start on the 26 June in the afternoon on their app and online shop, with the 27th the starting date in the physical shop. In Massimo Dutti with members of the store loyalty scheme can access the discounts from the 25th on the app and online shop, with it being the 26th for the rest of customers also in app and online shop, and the start of the sales in physical shops on the 27 June.

It seems that in Mango and Parfois also have the same calendar as Inditex, while in Sfera the company has already gone ahead and already has its garments in the shops with their prices reduced. The same has happened at Bimba y Lola, Women'secret, H&M, Scalpers or Silbon, many of them with their discounts active since 20 June.

Cortefiel is another of the early bird chains with its summer sales, which started a few days ago and will be active until 31 August. On the other hand there is El Corte Inglés which will not start its traditional discounts until 28 June.

In addition, Amazon is preparing for its First Day in July with offers that will last 48 hours for its Prime customers.