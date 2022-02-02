What is the weather forecast for the rest of winter in Spain? Rainfall will remain below normal except in the Mediterranean area and the Canary Islands

February 2, when Candlemas is celebrated, is traditionally seen as a decisive date for popular meteorology. If it rains, a few more wet weeks of winter can be expected. If it is dry, it means that winter is on its way out.

Despite 2 February being a warm day over much of the peninsula, exceptionally warm even in some inland areas, Aemet’s predictions for the coming weeks do not match with the lore of Candlemas.

“After an extraordinarily dry month in January across the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, in which an anticyclonic blockade, that does not seem willing to break, dominated, the lack of rain is beginning to be seen with concern. Until the middle of the month, the rains will be below average, particularly in Galicia, the Bay of Biscay and a large part of the peninsular Atlantic slope,” Aemet said.

However, by the end of the month some areas, including the Costa del Sol will be looking at rain.

“For both the Mediterranean area and in the Canary Islands, the maps point to normal rainfall, with some more rainfall than normal during the third week on the Castellón coast and Valencia,” the agency said.

“None of the maps available with the latest updates point to a marked change in weather - Atlantic storms with generous rain and snowfall - in the next six weeks,” Aemet added.