Arrival of new 'Dana' weather system could deposit up to 300mm of torrential rain in parts of Spain

Experts are warning that the weather in Spain will continue to be unsettled as the weekend approaches. After the last episode of rainfall which has left accumulated rainfall of more than 150-200mm on the Mediterranean slope, the arrival of a 'Dana' depression in the higher levels of the atmosphere will spread rain over a large part of the country over the next few days. Given the difficulty of modelling this unpredictable phenomenon, meteorologists are not yet able to precisely pinpoint its effects, but they do warn that if the initial forecast is fulfilled, it could leave "torrential rain" in some places. This unstable situation could last until at least the middle of next week.

"The Dana forecast for the next few days could be textbook, as it would be formed by a cold trough driven by a very strong wind at altitude (polar jet stream). In addition, the depression will be accompanied by the subsequent growth of a very powerful ridge further north, which will isolate it even more and cause it to move slowly, which in turn will affect its duration and make its effects potentially worse," explained Francisco Martín León, from the specialised portal Meteored.

Catalonia, parts of Aragon and the Pyrenees, as well as the Valencian region could receive the heaviest rainfall, according to some weather models. "With the current forecasts, almost all of Spain would be affected by this phenomenon. Some models point to accumulated rainfall of more than 300mm in parts of the Mediterranean area, but we must be very cautious given that these forecast outputs will vary over the days", Meteored stated.

The uncertainty of its effects is very high as it depends on multiple factors involved: from the evolution of the Dana, to the formation - or not - of a secondary low in the Mediterranean or its convergence zones and where the precipitation is focussed.

"During the weekend it will be the northern region that will receive the most rain. From the eastern Cantabrian Sea to the Pyrenees, the area of the upper Ebro and even some areas of the coast of Catalonia. With the entry of a front from the northwest and the injection of cold air, the clouds will be much more active and although the main clouds will remain in the north, we will also see significant accumulations of water in inland areas of the Spanish mainland," added Mario Picazo from eltiempo.es.