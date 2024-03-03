Watch as Coco, the cat that miraculously survived for eight days after the Valencia fire tragedy, is reunited with overjoyed owner

Gonzalo Bosch Rodríguez Valencia Sunday, 3 March 2024, 09:42 | Updated 09:51h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Eight days after the fire tragedy that killed ten people and devastated 131 homes in the adjoining apartment buildings in Campanar (Valencia) on Thursday 22 February, firefighters have found Coco, the pet cat of one of the residents affected, alive.

The miraculous discovery happened at around 12.30pm on Friday and its owner, Andrea, was embraced by firefighters who found the feline. "The cat is fine, we thought he was lost forever," his owner told the media who were in the area.

According to Andrea, the cat was found on the 13th floor, two storeys above the flat where they lived. Firefighters were clearing the façade when they saw the cat moving through the rubble. A team, which was searching Andrea's flat to collect belongings, was able to catch the cat when they were alerted. It was a miracle come true. Andrea left the area full of joy to have the animal in her arms again, and went straight to a veterinary centre in Mislata to have Coco checked over to make sure he was in the best possible condition.

On 22 February last, during the blaze, Andrea spoke to a sister newspaper of SUR as she watched the building burn. "My cat Coco is inside the flat," she cried during that dark Thursday afternoon. Andrea found out about the fire from a phone call from her mother who was following the tragedy on television. "Coco is inside," she kept repeating. Andrea stood there unable to do anything as she watched her home burn to the ground. "I'm losing everything," she cried over the possible loss of her pet.

Este es el momento en el que la propietaria se reencuentra con su mascota #IncendioCampanar pic.twitter.com/a15BEiAFjm — PoliciaLocalValència (@policialocalvlc) March 1, 2024

Now, eight days later, Andrea has been reunited with her pet and experienced a moment of immense joy amidst so much sadness caused by the fire. In addition, the resident has been able to recover some money, jewellery, documents, computers, some clothes and shoes, suitcases, books and some small electrical appliances from her burnt apartment. Andrea, who couldn't quite believe that Coco was still alive, wiped away tears of joy as she left the area. And Coco, stuffed into her carrier bag, left with her.